The Latest: Finland looks for more suspects in fatal attack

The Latest on stabbings in Finland (all times local):

9:55 p.m.

Police in Finland say the man who's in custody in a deadly stabbing attack in the western city of Turku is likely to have acted alone, but they are not ruling out the involvement of other people.

Authorities are looking for more potential suspects.

They say the man stabbed eight people, killing two of them, before police shot him in the thigh and detained him. Authorities are trying to determine his identity and nationality.

Finland's interior minister says security is being stepped up across the country.

The country's president, Sauli Niinisto, visited Turku later Friday and condemned what he called a "shocking and cowardly act." He said officials are doing what they can "so that all Finns are able to feel safe."

———

7:20 p.m.

Finland's interior minister says security is being stepped up across the Nordic country after stabbings that killed at least two people in a western city.

Paula Risikko made the announcement during a news conference in Turku, where the stabbings happened.

Police say that a suspect is in custody and being treated in a hospital after officers shot him in the thigh.

Turku is about 150 kilometers (90 miles) west of the capital, Helsinki.

———

7:15 p.m.

Police in Finland say that two people have been killed and six others wounded in stabbings in the western city of Turku.

Police say that a suspect is in custody and being treated in a hospital after officers shot him.

Turku is about 150 kilometers (90 miles) west of the capital, Helsinki.

———

7 p.m.

Finland's main news agency says one person has died in the stabbings in the western city of Turku.

The STT agency cited the hospital where the victim died.

Finland's top police chief Seppo Kolehmainen said it was too early to link the events in Turku to international terrorism, according to the YLE broadcaster.

Kolehmainen said it was "nothing is known about the motives ... or what precisely has happened in Turku."

Police earlier said officers shot a man in the leg and detained him after the stabbings. Police also say they are looking for more potential suspects.

———

6:35 p.m.

Police in Finland say they are looking for more potential suspects in the stabbing of several people in the western city of Turku.

Police made the announcement on Twitter, also warning people to leave and avoid central Turku. Earlier, police said they shot one man in the leg who was suspected of stabbing several people.

Finnish broadcaster YLE says several people were seen lying on the ground in the central part of the city.

Tabloid Ilta-Sanomat says six people were injured, one man and five women, and that a woman with stroller was attacked by a man with a large knife.

———

6:10 p.m.

Police in Finland say they have shot a man in the leg after he was suspected of stabbing several people in the western city of Turku.

Finnish broadcaster YLE says several people were seen lying on the ground in the central part of the city.

On Twitter, police urged people to avoid that part of Turku.

Tabloid Ilta-Sanomat says six people were injured, one man and five women, and that a woman with stroller was attacked by a man with a large knife.