The Latest: Germany approves tougher migrant measures

The Latest on Europe migration issues (all times local):

4:30 p.m.

Germany's top security official says newly passed measures strengthen authorities' ability to identify and deport migrants who may be dangerous or not deserving of asylum.

Parliament's upper house on Friday gave final approval to measures allowing Germany's migration agency to evaluate cellphone data of migrants who arrive without proper documents, and share data with other authorities in situations considered dangerous.

The measures also speed up deportations and allow authorities to monitor dangerous individuals facing deportation with electronic ankle bracelets.

They come in reaction to December's deadly Christmas market attack in Berlin by a rejected asylum-seeker awaiting deportation.

Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere says they make "very clear: those who don't need protection and above all those who deceive, trick, or commit crimes must face the consequences and return home."

———

9:30 a.m.

Greek police are evacuating hundreds of migrants and refugees from a makeshift shelter set up inside the abandoned buildings of Athens' old airport.

A heavy police presence blocked off all access to the Hellenikon airport site Friday morning as the roughly 600 migrants collected their belongings and began boarding buses to refugee camps elsewhere in Greece.

Police said about 350 people, mainly families, would go to a camp in Thebes, about 70 kilometers (45 miles) northwest of Athens, while the remainder of mainly single people would go to Derveni, about 140 kilometers (85 miles) west of the capital.

The evacuation was proceeding smoothly and no violence was reported.

About 60,000 refugees and migrants are in Greece, which was the main entry point for people seeking to enter the European Union last year.