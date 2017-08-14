The Latest: Gunmen attack UN base in Mali, killing 7 people

The latest on violence involving the U.N. peacekeeping mission in the African nation of Mali (all times local):

6 p.m.

The United Nations says unidentified gunmen attacked the headquarters of the U.N. peacekeeping force in the northern Mali city of Timbuktu, killing seven people and injuring seven others.

The U.N. peacekeeping mission says six assailants also were killed by U.N. peacekeepers in the attack Monday afternoon.

The mission says five Malian security guards and a Malian contractor working for the mission were killed along with a member of the Malian gendarmerie.

U.N. deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said earlier Monday that unidentified gunmen attacked two neighboring U.N. camps in Douentza in the Mopti region of central Mali, killing one Malian soldier and one U.N. peacekeeper.

The peacekeeping mission in Mali is the deadliest of the U.N.'s 16 global peacekeeping operations, and this was one of the worst losses of mission staff.