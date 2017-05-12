The Latest: Immigrant vows to fight for another in hiding

The Latest on a Mexican immigrant leaving a Denver church after being granted a deportation delay (all times local):

11:50 a.m.

A Mexican immigrant who lived in a Denver church for three months to avoid immigration authorities is vowing to fight for another woman still in hiding.

Jeanette Vizguerra (vihz-GEHR'-uh) left the First Baptist Church near the state Capitol on Friday surrounded by her children and supporters after they say she won a two-year deportation delay.

Speaking to the crowd while holding her daughter's hand, she said she is happy to be with her family for Mother's Day but sad that Ingrid Encalada Latorre is still living in a Quaker meeting house in Denver because she's facing removal from the United States.

U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado introduced a bill in March to help Vizguerra stay and says she should never have been targeted for removal.

Immigration officials haven't issued any updates on her case.

9:15 a.m.

Activists say another man who once took refuge in a Denver church and was arrested by immigration agents last month, Arturo Hernandez, has also been granted a two-year deportation delay after first winning a 30-day delay.

Sen. Michael Bennet introduced bills to help both Vizguerra and Hernandez. He says they shouldn't have been targeted for removal.

She says she is happy that she will get to spend Mother's Day with her children and grandchildren. But she says she is still sad because another woman is still living in another Denver church to avoid deportation. She vowed to help fight for her case now.

Activists say another man who once took refuge in a Denver church and was arrested by immigration agents last month, Arturo Hernandez, has also been granted a two-year deportation delay after first winning a 30-day delay.

Sen. Michael Bennet introduced bills to help both Vizguerra and Hernandez. He says they shouldn't have been targeted for removal.

7:40 a.m.

Her attorney, Hans Meyer says the mother of four has been trying to get a visa granted to crime victims which would allow her to stay in the country.