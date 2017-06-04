The Latest: Conservatives suspend campaigning after attack

The Latest on the attacks in London Bridge area (all times local):

7:30 a.m.

Britain's Conservative Party has announced that it is suspending national campaigning ahead of the general election on June 8 as a result of the terror attacks in London.

Prime Minister Theresa May's party said there will be no national campaigning Sunday. It is not clear if campaigning will resume in the final days before the vote.

The opposition Labour Party has not yet announced its plans for Sunday.

Saturday night's attack on London Bridge, which left 6 killed and dozens injured, came just days ahead of the election.

———

7:20 a.m.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan says some of those injured in the attacks on the city are in "critical" condition.

Six people were killed and more than 40 people were injured and treated at hospitals after attackers used a van to barrel into pedestrians on London Bridge, then attacked people in bars and restaurants nearby with knives on Saturday.

Khan said Sunday that Londoners should all remain vigilant as the terrorist threat level is severe. But he added: "I'm reassured we are one of the safest global cities in the world."

Khan says the militants want to disrupt Britain's democracy and hamper plans for voting in the general election June 8.

He praised emergency services and said police would make a statement after an emergency cabinet meeting.

———

6:30 a.m.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condemned the attacks in London, saying they caused shock and anguish.

He says in a brief statement after returning from Europe that his thoughts are with the families of the deceased and offered prayers for the injured.

———

6:25 a.m.

Police specialists are collecting evidence in the heart of London after a series of attacks described as terrorism killed six people and injured more than 30 others.

Prime Minister Theresa May planned to chair an emergency security Cabinet session Sunday to deal with the crisis.

The assault began when a van veered off the road and barreled into pedestrians on London Bridge. Witnesses say three men fled the van with large knives and attacked people at bars and restaurants in nearby Borough Market.

More than 30 victims are being treated at London hospitals and a number of others suffered less serious injuries.

The Metropolitan Police force declared the attacks "terrorist incidents." Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley says while they believe all the attackers were killed, the investigation continues.