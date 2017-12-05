The Latest: UN investigating genocide claims over Rohingya

The Latest on the U.N. Human Rights Council's consideration of the situation with the Rohingya (all times local):

1:05 p.m.

The leader of a U.N.-mandated fact-finding mission for Myanmar say it's examining "in depth" allegations that genocide or crimes against humanity have been committed against the Rohingya.

Marzuki Darusman, who heads the independent fact-finding mission, told the Human Rights Council by videoconference that his team has "not yet come to any conclusion on these issues."

The comments are among the first by U.N. officials about a possible genocide perpetrated against the Rohingya, a Muslim minority in Myanmar, more than 600,000 of whom have fled into neighboring Bangladesh since a bloody security crackdown began in August.

He spoke at a special council session on the Rohingya on Tuesday.

Earlier, U.N. human rights chief Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein cited problems like segregation, killing by random firing of bullets, burning of houses with families inside, and rape targeting the Rohingya.

"Given all of this, can anyone rule out that elements of genocide may be present?" he asked.

———

11:50 a.m.

The U.N. human rights chief says actions by Myanmar's government to "dehumanize" the Rohingya minority are likely to fan more violence and draw in communities from across the region.

Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein also urged the Human Rights Council to consider asking the U.N. General Assembly to authorize another U.N. investigation into abuses and violence against the Rohingya since August that has driven 626,000 into neighboring Bangladesh.

Zeid, a Jordanian prince who goes by his first name, said no repatriation of Rohingya to Myanmar should occur without "sustained human rights monitoring" to ensure they can live safely and in dignity.

He was speaking at a special council session Tuesday on the Rohingya's plight. A draft resolution urges Zeid's office to report on cooperation between Myanmar's government with U.N. rights monitors.