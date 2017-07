The Latest: Aide says Palestinian leader consulting on site

The Latest on developments in Israel (all times local):

10:45 a.m.

A top adviser to the Palestinian president says they are holding a series of consultations with various countries to try and lower tensions in Jerusalem over a holy shrine.

Mahoud Abbas' diplomatic adviser, Majdi Khaldi, says Sunday the Palestinians are coordinating with Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Morocco and others.

Abbas announced Friday he would "freeze" ties with Israel "on all levels" until the new security measures Israel imposed at the site after a deadly shooting there were removed. He did not say whether this means halting security coordination, which would have far-reaching repercussions and sharply raise tensions with Israel.

The site is administered by Muslim authorities under the auspices of Jordan but Israel maintains security control of the compound.

———

9:30 a.m.

Israel has installed new security cameras at the entrance to a sensitive Jerusalem holy site.

The cameras were spotted Sunday as Israel said it was considering an "alternative" to the metal detectors at the contested shrine that set off a weekend of violence.

Israel set up the new security measures last week after Arab gunmen opened fire from the shrine, killing two Israeli policemen. It says they are a necessary measure to prevent more attacks but Muslims allege Israel is trying to expand its control at the Muslim-administered site and have launched mass prayer protests. Three Palestinians were killed in street clashes.

The Mufti of Jerusalem, Sheikh Muhammad Hussein, told the Voice of Palestine he demands a complete return to the procedure before the initial attack.

———

9 a.m.

The Israeli military says it has carried out a wave of West Bank arrests following a deadly stabbing attack against an Israeli family.

The military says Sunday that forces arrested 29 people, including nine members of the Hamas militant group.

A 20-year-old Palestinian assailant infiltrated the settlement of Halamish late Friday surprising a family during their Sabbath dinner. He stabbed to death Yosef Salomon and his adult children, Chaya and Elad. A neighbor, an off-duty soldier, heard the screams, rushed to the home and opened fire, wounding the attacker.

Israel fortified its troops in the West Bank and placed forces on high alert after the attack. It followed a day with some of the worst Israeli-Palestinian clashes in years, which erupted over tensions at the Holy Land's most contested shrine.