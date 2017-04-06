The Latest: France's top diplomat urges prosecution of Assad

The Latest on the suspected chemical attack in Syria (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

France's foreign minister is urging for a resumption of Syria peace talks and wants President Bashar Assad's government prosecuted over its alleged use of chemical weapons.

Jean-Marc Ayrault told CNews television on Thursday that a new U.N. resolution and Syrian peace negotiations should be a top priority — not rushing into new military interventions.

Ayrault says that "France is still seeking to talk with its partners on the Security Council ... Russia in particular."

Russia argued at a U.N. Security Council meeting on Wednesday against holding Assad's government responsible for a chemical weapons attack this week that killed more than 80 people in Idlib province.

The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, warned that the Trump administration would take action if the Security Council did not.

Ayrault says "these crimes must not remain unpunished. ... One day, international justice will rule on Assad."

———

11:40 a.m.

Turkish media are quoting Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag as saying that results from autopsies conducted on three Syrians brought to Turkey after this week's assault in Idlib province show they were subjected to a chemical weapons attack.

The private DHA news agency quotes Bozdag as saying on Thursday that "it was determined after the autopsy that a chemical weapon was used."

More than 80 people were killed in the suspected chemical attack on Tuesday in the northern Syrian town of Khan Sheikhoun. Turkish officials say that close to 60 victims of the attack were brought to Turkey for treatment and three of them died.

Turkish media have also reported that World Health Organization experts had taken part in the autopsies conducted in a hospital in the Turkish city of Adana late on Wednesday on Syrian victims.

———

10:45 a.m.

The head of Israel's Holocaust memorial is urging world leaders to end to the atrocities in Syria following a chemical weapon attack that killed dozens of civilians this week.

Yad Vashem chairman Avner Shalev on Thursday said the international community must "end the human suffering and provide humanitarian aid to the victims."

He noted that after World War II world leaders enacted universal principles and instituted organizations aimed at preventing future crimes against humanity. He said those tools should be utilized now to stop atrocities in Syria.

About 6 million Jews were murdered in the systematic Nazi effort to kill all the Jews of Europe during WWII.

———

10:30 a.m.

Israel's defense minister says he is "100 percent certain" that President Bashar Assad's forces carried out the chemical attacks in Syria this week that killed dozens of civilians.

Avigdor Lieberman told the Yediot Ahronot newspaper on Thursday the attacks were conducted under Assad's "direct and intentional order" and carried out with Syrian planes.

He gave no proof to support his position but his remarks mesh with earlier assessments from Israeli defense officials who said military intelligence believes Assad's forces were behind the assault that killed 86.

The attacks in neighboring Syria have worried Israel, which has warned against "game-changing" weapons reaching Hezbollah in Lebanon from Syria, which along with Iran supports the militant group.

Channel 2 TV reported Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's security Cabinet will convene later in the day to discuss the latest developments in Syria and their ramifications for Israel.

———

5:15 a.m.

The United Nations humanitarian chief says that 41 donors have pledged $6 billion to help people in need in 2017 amid the Syrian crisis.

Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Stephen O'Brien said what is now needed is to see the pledges turned into "cash for action" as soon as possible.

O'Brien welcomed the pledges, which came at a regional conference in Brussels in Wednesday.

He says that "the needs have never been greater and the requirements have never been higher for the Syria crisis."

He added that the conference was "a momentous opportunity for much of the world to come together to commit more support and solidarity for Syrians and those affected across the region."

Another $3.7 billion was pledged for 2018 and beyond.