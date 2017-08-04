The Latest: Venezuela's Maduro in spat with Mexico too

The Latest on Venezuela's political crisis over installation of a special assembly to rewrite the constitution (all times local):

10:15 a.m.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has called the president of Mexico a "coward" — and has gotten a swift response in the same terms from Mexico's top diplomat.

Maduro says a transcript of a January phone call between Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto and U.S. President Donald Trump showed deference and weakness on the part of Pena Nieto.

In the conversation, Pena Nieto repeats courteously that Mexico won't pay for Trump's proposed border wall, and Trump urges him to stop saying that in public.

Maduro said that showed Trump "gave him a public order" and called it "shameful."

Mexico's Foreign Relations Secretary Luis Videgaray shot back in a tweet to Maduro Thursday, saying: "You're the coward, for using the power of the government to dismantle democracy and attack your own people."

———

8:35 a.m.

The Vatican is urging Venezuela's government to "avoid or suspend" the new assembly tasked with rewriting the constitution while holding near-absolute powers.

A statement issued Friday says steps such as the assembly "rather than favor reconciliation and peace, foment a climate of tension and confrontation."

President Nicolas Maduro says the assembly is scheduled to start its meetings on Friday.

The Vatican message expresses "deep worry for the radicalization and worsening" of Venezuela's political crisis and for the rising toll of casualties and prisoners from anti-government clashes.

Pope Francis invited the faithful worldwide to pray for the country and its people.

The message says Francis is closely following the crisis' "humanitarian, social, political, economic and also spiritual" developments.

———

8:20 a.m.

A prominent Venezuelan opposition leader has been returned to his home after spending several days jailed.

The wife of Antonio Ledezma says on social media that the former Caracas mayor arrived home before dawn Friday.

Security forces forcibly entered Ledezma's apartment before dawn Tuesday and took him to a military prison. Officials accused him of violating the terms of his house arrest by posting anti-government messages on social media.

Also hauled back to jail for the same reason was opposition activist Leopoldo Lopez.

Foreign governments condemned the decision to jail both men, saying it could be the start of a new wave of repression against President Nicolas Maduro's opponents following a vote Sunday to choose delegates to a special assembly to rewrite the nation's constitution.