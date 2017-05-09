The Latest: Jakarta gov to appeal blasphemy prison sentence

JAKARTA, Indonesia — May 9, 2017, 12:24 AM ET
The Associated Press
Jakarta Governor Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama sits on the defendant's chair as he attends his sentencing hearing in Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, May 9, 2017. The minority Christian governor is currently on trial on accusation of blasphemy following his remark about a passage in the Quran that could be interpreted as prohibiting Muslims from accepting non-Muslims as leaders. (Bay Ismoyo/Pool Photo via AP)

The Latest on the blasphemy trial of the Indonesian capital's minority Christian governor (all times local):

———

11:20 a.m.

Jakarta Gov. Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama says he will appeal a guilty verdict and two-year prison sentence for blasphemy.

The sentencing Tuesday was a shock to his supporters after prosecutors had recommended two years of probation. Members of hard-line Muslim groups gathered outside the court in north Jakarta were jubilant.

The lead judge said the trial was a purely criminal one and the court disagreed that there were political aspects to the case.