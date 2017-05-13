The Latest: Japan says N. Korea missile fell into sea

The Latest on North Korea's missile launch (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga says the missile test-fired by North Korea flew 800 kilometers (500 miles) for about 30 minutes and landed in the Sea of Japan, but not inside Japan's exclusive economic zone.

He says there are no reports indicating there was any safety impact on aircraft and ship transport.

He says the missile was not flying toward Japan and that the country did not launch a safety alert system.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told reporters Sunday that the launch, which is banned by the United Nations, is "absolutely unacceptable" and that Japan will respond resolutely.

He says officials are studying possible implications of the launch that came days after South Korea's new president took office and an international conference is being hosted by China.

Japan also lodged protest to North Korea over the missile launch through the Japanese Embassy in Beijing.