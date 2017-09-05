The Latest: Merkel says NKorea solution can only be peaceful

Latest on North Korea's nuclear test and the world reaction (all times local):

4 p.m.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has condemned North Korea's latest nuclear test as a "flagrant violation" of international conventions, but also said there can only be a "diplomatic and peaceful solution" of the crisis.

Merkel, who was speaking to the German parliament on Tuesday, said North Korea's distance from Germany should not keep the country from helping to end the crisis.

Merkel also talked to U.S. President Donald Trump late Monday to discuss the latest provocation by North Korea.

Both leaders "condemned North Korea's continued reckless and dangerous behavior" and reaffirmed the importance of close coordination at the United Nations.

———

1:30 p.m.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has called for talks with North Korea, warning against "military hysteria."

Putin said during a news conference in China on Tuesday that it was important that all parties including North Korea not face "threats of annihilation" and "step on the path of cooperation."

"Whipping up military hysteria makes absolutely no sense in this situation," Putin said. "This is a road to nowhere."

Russia earlier condemned North Korea's latest nuclear test as "provocative," but said it does not support the idea of slapping North Korea with more sanctions.

———

1:15 p.m.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has condemned North Korea's latest nuclear test as provocation.

North Korea's detonation of a hydrogen bomb on Sunday marked its most powerful nuclear test to date.

Putin said Tuesday at a news conference in China that Russia saw the test as "provocative." But he stopped short of expressing support for imposing more U.N. sanctions on North Korea, and said Russia viewed them as "useless and ineffective."

Putin said it was "ridiculous" that the United States first slapped Russia with sanctions carried in the same bill that penalized North Korea, and "then asked us to help impose sanctions on North Korea."

———

noon

Japanese lawmakers are demanding tougher U.N. sanctions on North Korea, after it conducted a sixth nuclear test over the weekend.

The resolution by Japan's parliamentary committee condemns the nuclear test, and urges the Japanese government to take leadership in pushing for tougher punishment against Pyongyang, as measures are being discussed at the United Nations Security Council.

Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono told lawmakers it was time to increase pressure on North Korea and eliminate loopholes that allow some countries to continue trading with Pyongyang.