The Latest: Amnesty International criticizes Kenya police

The Latest on Kenya's election results (all times local):

1:15 p.m.

The United States says it is deeply concerned by violence that has occurred in Kenya since a presidential election last week.

Robert F. Godec, the American ambassador in Kenya, said Monday that politicians and other leaders should condemn the violence. He also said Kenyan security forces should act with restraint and that protesters should exercise their right to demonstrate in a peaceful way.

Godec said Kenyans should engage in dialogue "to resolve the deep divisions that the electoral process has exacerbated."

Opposition leader Raila Odinga boycotted the election Thursday, and some of his supporters have fought police. Authorities say they have had to use force to quell riots, looting and attacks on security forces and election workers.

———

12:50 p.m.

Amnesty International says Kenyan police have used "unlawful force" against opposition supporters and bystanders after last week's election.

The human rights group on Monday cited cases of "police brutality" as well as violence and intimidation by backers of both opposition leader Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The group refers to violence in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi as well as Kisumu, the country's third-largest city and an opposition stronghold.

Kenyan government officials say opposition leaders have incited violence with incendiary rhetoric and that police have been attacked by mobs.

At least nine people have died in violence since the election Thursday. Some were shot by police; several died in fighting between different ethnic groups.

———

12:33 p.m.

Amid legal uncertainty, Kenyans are awaiting final results of a presidential election in which President Uhuru Kenyatta ran without a significant challenge because the main opposition leader boycotted the vote.

A key question Monday was how the country's election commission would resolve the fact that 25 constituencies in opposition areas did not vote in last week's election. Opposition supporters in those areas stopped polling stations from opening and clashed with police.

The Kenyan constitution says "an election shall be held in each constituency" if two or more presidential candidates are nominated. There were a total of eight candidates on the ballot, including opposition leader Raila Odinga, even though he did not participate.

The election Thursday was a rerun of an August vote that was later nullified by the Supreme Court.

———

AP journalist Christopher Torchia in Nairobi, Kenya, contributed to this report.