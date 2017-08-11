The Latest: US says 'no Kenyan should die' because of vote

The Latest on Kenya's presidential election (all times local):

12:50 p.m.

The U.S. ambassador to Kenya says the work of election officials should be not be disrupted as they tally final results in the country's disputed presidential election.

"No one should short-circuit or curtail this process" and any disputes should be dealt with through legal channels, Ambassador Robert F. Godec says.

Kenyans are awaiting results following opposition allegations of vote-rigging. Results could be announced within hours, though the election commission has until Tuesday to do it.

"Violence must never be an option," Godec says. "No Kenyan should die because of an election. Kenya's future is more important than any election. Leaders above all need to make that clear."

———

12:45 p.m.

Supporters of Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga are rioting in a Nairobi slum and in Kisumu, a city where he has strong support.

Protests have erupted over several days in opposition areas after Odinga alleged vote-rigging in Tuesday's disputed election. The Kenyan election commission has disputed his claims that its database was hacked and results were manipulated in favor of President Uhuru Kenyatta, who seeks a second term.

At least three people have died in the violence. Most of the country has remained calm.

———

12:40 p.m.

Kenya's election commission is urging the country to be patient and says it should have an update on the presidential election in mid-afternoon (1130 GMT).

Many Kenyans are hoping the results of the already disputed vote will be announced within hours.

Hundreds of police in anti-riot gear are patrolling the capital, Nairobi. Many businesses remain closed amid fears of violence.

Provisional results show President Uhuru Kenyatta with a strong lead, though opposition candidate Raila Odinga claims the vote was hacked.

———

12:30 p.m.

Kenya's capital has a heavy police presence as residents await an announcement of the results of Tuesday's already disputed presidential election.

Hundreds of police in anti-riot gear are patrolling Nairobi's central business district and opposition strongholds.

Businesses have been closed in the central business district since the vote. Kenya's government is urging citizens to return to work and insisting the country is safe despite pockets of protest in recent days.

Opposition candidate Raila Odinga has claimed that vote results were manipulated in favor of President Uhuru Kenyatta, who holds a strong lead. The election commission says a hacking attempt failed.

———

12:20 p.m.

Kenya's government is urging citizens to return to work as they wait for results from the presidential election.

At least three people have died in protests this week over preliminary results showing President Uhuru Kenyatta leading with a significant margin.

Television and radio presenters are echoing messages from the Interior Ministry saying the country is safe despite pockets of protests.

Tension is high in the capital, Nairobi, after opposition leader Raila Odinga declared he won the election and that the provisional results were hacked. Businesses have been closed in Nairobi's central business district since Tuesday's vote.

———

10:50 a.m.

Kenyans are expecting to hear the final results today of Tuesday's already disputed presidential election.

Opposition candidate Raila Odinga has claimed that the electoral commission database was hacked and results manipulated in favor of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

While Kenyatta holds a strong lead with almost all polling stations counted, supporters of Odinga say an unofficial tally shows he won.

Kenyan election officials say only they have the authority to declare the winner, and international election observers say they have seen no signs of interfering with the vote.

Violence broke out this week in some opposition strongholds in parts of the capital, Nairobi, and elsewhere. At least three people were killed amid clashes with police.

The election is a test of democracy in the East African economic power.