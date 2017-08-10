The Latest: US urges Kenya's candidates not to use violence

The Latest on Kenya's elections (all times local):

9:30 p.m.

The United States is urging Kenyan candidates not to use violence if they dispute any results of Tuesday's election.

A State Department statement also urges Kenyans to patiently await the election commission's announcement of official results. It is not yet clear when that will happen.

Supporters of opposition leader Raila Odinga on Thursday said an unofficial tally shows that he won. That claim conflicts with a provisional official result that has incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta in the lead.

International observers say they have not noted any signs of interference with the vote.

———

5:50 p.m.

A Kenyan official says violence has broken out in the county of Garissa, where opposition supporters are demonstrating against the announcement of a ruling party candidate as the winner of a gubernatorial race.

North Eastern Regional coordinator Mohamud Saleh says police are trying to restore calm after part of the town's market was burnt by arsonists.

Kenyans are still awaiting the results of Tuesday's presidential vote.

———

5:10 p.m.

A Kenyan opposition official claims that election commission data shows opposition leader Raila Odinga won Tuesday's election and that he should be declared president.

Musalia Mudavadi claimed Thursday that the opposition has "complete data" from election commission servers showing that Odinga has a lead of several hundred thousand votes over President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Mudavadi says there is a "serious attempt to try to either doctor or alter the final results."

Election officials have disputed Odinga's claims that hackers infiltrated the election commission's database and manipulated results against him.

Provisional results released by the election commission on its website show Kenyatta leading by a big margin with almost all polling stations counted.

———

4:50 p.m.

A political analyst in Kenya says the lengthy wait for final results from Tuesday's disputed election could increase anxiety following opposition allegations of vote-rigging.

"The long wait is leading to tension," said the analyst, Hezron Mogambi.

"We are supposed by now to have had results, but the delay has been caused by the fact that the opposition had complaints about the system of transmitting results," Mogambi said.

Most of this East African country nation has remained calm since the vote, but several people have been shot and killed in clashes between police and opposition supporters.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga charges the election commission database was hacked and results were manipulated against him; the commission disputes his allegation.

———

4:30 p.m.

Election protests have spread to a second Nairobi slum as Kenya awaits results of Tuesday's disputed vote.

Opposition supporters in Kibera have burned tires and shouted slogans, hours after clashes between police and protesters erupted in Kawangware, another poor area of the capital. One injured man in Kawangware was carried away by protesters who said police shot him.

Protesters in some opposition areas have taken to the streets after their leader, Raila Odinga, alleged that hackers infiltrated the election commission database and manipulated results in favor of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The election commission says there was a hacking attempt but it failed.

———

2:50 p.m.

A top Kenyan electoral official says the election commission's database was unsuccessfully targeted by a hacking attempt.

The comments Thursday by commission chairman Wafula Chebukati came after opposition leader Raila Odinga claimed that hackers infiltrated the database and manipulated results in favor of President Uhuru Kenyatta following Tuesday's vote.

Chebukati says "hacking was attempted but did not succeed" and that the counting of final results continues. Kenyatta holds a strong lead with votes from 97.6 percent of polling stations counted.

Clashes between police and opposition supporters have erupted in several areas following Odinga's allegations on Wednesday. At least three people have been shot and killed.

———

12:25 p.m.

Former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry says Kenyan political candidates and parties should work within the law to resolve any disputes over national elections.

Kerry is an election observer for The Carter Center. He says he believes the election commission has an effective system, if fully implemented, to guarantee the integrity of Tuesday's vote as results are counted.

Several people died in protests on Wednesday after opposition leader Raila Odinga alleged that hackers had infiltrated the election commission's database and manipulated results in favor of President Uhuru Kenyatta. Election officials are investigating.

"We affirm the conviction that the judicial process, the judicial system of Kenya and the election laws themselves make full and adequate provision for accountability in this election," Kerry says. "The streets do not."

———

12:05 p.m.

An international observer mission is urging Kenyans to be calm as they await final election results following opposition allegations of vote-rigging and the deaths of several people in election protests.

John Mahama, chief election observer for the Commonwealth and former president of Ghana, said Thursday that Kenya's voting and counting system appeared "credible, transparent and inclusive."

However, Mahama says election observers don't have the capacity to investigate allegations by opposition leader Raila Odinga that hackers infiltrated the Kenyan election commission's database and manipulated results in favor of President Uhuru Kenyatta. Provisional results show Kenyatta holding a strong lead with 97.5 percent of polling stations counted after Tuesday's vote.

The election commission has described its electronic voting system as secure. It is not yet clear when final results will be announced.