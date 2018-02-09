The Latest: Moon shakes hands with N. Korean delegate

The Latest on the arrival of a high-level North Korean delegation to South Korea for the Olympics (all times local):

5:50 p.m.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in has smiled and shaken hands with North Korea's 90-year-old nominal head of state as they attended a VIP reception before the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang Olympics.

Kim Yong Nam on Friday took a picture with Moon and his wife Kim Jung-sook before entering the reception room.

Moon has invited Kim and other senior North Korean officials to a luncheon at Seoul's presidential palace on Saturday. The North Korean delegation that arrived in the South on leader Kim Jong Un's private jet also includes his sister Kim Yo Jong.

———

5 p.m.

A high-level North Korean delegation including leader Kim Jong Un's sister has arrived at a train station in Pyeongchang hours ahead of the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics.

Kim Yo Jong earlier on Friday became the first member of North Korea's ruling family to visit the South since the end of the 1950-53 Korean War.

The North Korean delegation also included the country's 90-year-old nominal head of state Kim Yong Nam, who was expected to attend a VIP reception before opening ceremony.

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence is also in Pyeongchang for the opening ceremony.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in has invited Kim Yo Jong and Kim Yong Nam to a luncheon at Seoul's presidential palace on Saturday in what would be the most significant diplomatic event between the rivals in years.

———

2:35 p.m.

The sister of the North Korean leader has arrived in South Korea, dressed in a black coat and absorbing a barrage of camera flashes.

Kim Yo Jong is the first member of her family to visit South Korea since the 1950-53 Korean War as part of a high-level delegation attending the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

She smiled brightly as she was greeted by South Korean officials led by Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon at a meeting room at Incheon International Airport.

She was joined by other members of North Korea's delegation, including Kim Yong Nam, the country's 90-year-old nominal head of state, Choe Hwi, chairman of the country's National Sports Guidance Committee, and Ri Son Gwon, chairman of the North's agency that deals with inter-Korean affairs.

Analysts say the North's decision Kim Yo Jong to the Olympics shows an ambition to break out from diplomatic isolation and pressure by improving relations with the South, which it could use as a bridge for approaching the United States.