The Latest: Lawmaker says Chavez's childhood home set aflame

CARACAS, Venezuela — May 22, 2017, 6:17 PM ET
A protester writes the Spanish message: "Lacking: antibiotics, insulin, manidon" on a police barrier blocking anti-government protesters from reaching the Health Ministry, during a protest by medical professionals demanding Venezuelan President NicolThe Associated Press
A protester writes the Spanish message: "Lacking: antibiotics, insulin, manidon" on a police barrier blocking anti-government protesters from reaching the Health Ministry, during a protest by medical professionals demanding Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro open a so-called humanitarian corridor for the delivery of medicine and food aid, in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, May 22, 2017. At least 46 people have died during the two-month anti-government protest movement. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

The Latest on Venezuela's protests and political crisis (all times local):

6:10 p.m.

An opposition lawmaker says protesters have set Hugo Chavez's childhood home and several government buildings on fire in western Venezuela.

Pedro Luis Castillo says the home of Venezuela's late president was set ablaze in the state of Barinas Monday afternoon. Several other government buildings including the regional office of the National Electoral Council were also seen in flames.

The fires come after at least one person was killed during protests in Barinas on Monday.

Thousands of Venezuelans have taken to the streets over the last two months to protest the government of President Nicolas Maduro and demand new elections.

At least five statues of Chavez — the founder of Venezuela's socialist revolution — have been destroyed in the unrest.