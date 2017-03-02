The Latest: France's Macron: Trump wrong on global warming

The Latest on the French presidential election campaign (all times local):

1:15 p.m.

French independent presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron says he wants tight security cooperation with the U.S. despite his ideological differences with Donald Trump.

Macron on Thursday called Trump's skepticism toward the Paris Agreement to fight global warming "a deep mistake" and expressed opposition to proposed U.S. protectionist trade measures.

But he said he would ask Trump to respect decades of French-US security alliances, most notably in recent times fighting the Islamic State group.

Macron, who presented his platform Thursday in Paris, wants to cut the number of lawmakers, introduce term limits and ban officials from hiring family members.

He said he would lead a "demanding" policy toward Russia, but that could involve easing sanctions if Russia fulfills promises under European-brokered efforts to seek peace in eastern Ukraine.

———

12:05 p.m.

The European Parliament has voted to lift French far-right leader Marine Le Pen's immunity from prosecution.

The legislature voted by a broad majority in Brussels on Thursday to clear the way for the possible prosecution of Le Pen over her tweets of gruesome images of violence by Islamic State extremists. Le Pen, a leading candidate in this year's French presidential election, posted them in response to a journalist who drew an analogy between her anti-immigration National Front party and IS extremists.

Le Pen was trying to show the difference between the two groups but the effort backfired, drawing widespread condemnation. The French interior minister accused her of fomenting Islamic State propaganda.

Le Pen, in addition to being the leader of France's far-right National Front party, is also a lawmaker with the European Parliament.

———

11:25 a.m.

Amid growing French political scandals, centrist presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron wants to shrink the size of parliament, introduce term limits — and ban officials from hiring their family members.

In releasing his presidential platform Thursday, he said he wants to "eradicate conflicts of interest."

Two of Macron's chief rivals for the April-May two-round vote — conservative Francois Fillon and far-right leader Marine Le Pen — are facing corruption investigations. Macron, a 39-year-old who has never held elected office, is presenting himself as a fresh face without political baggage.

His platform calls for cutting the size of both houses of parliament by a third, banning lawmakers from consulting activity and banning all officials from employing family members.

———

11:20 a.m.

Centrist French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron says the remaining 27 European Union members must vigorously defend their single market in talks with Britain on its exit.

Macron, in presenting his platform Thursday, also urged efforts to reinvigorate the eurozone and closer European cooperation. He said the EU cannot survive "without a real European strategy" and called for a "new impulse for the single market."

Far-right candidate Marine Le Pen wants to pull France out of the EU and eurozone, and there has been growing anti-EU sentiment in many countries since Britain's vote to leave.

Polls suggest Macron and Le Pen may face off in the May 7 presidential runoff.

———

11:10 a.m.

Independent French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron wants an international "roadmap" to better fight Islamic extremism from the Mideast to Africa.

In releasing his presidential platform Thursday, Macron also called for increased military spending to 2 percent of GDP — as U.S. and other NATO allies have long demanded.

He would hire 10,000 more police and create 15,000 more places in prison and boost efforts to improve relations between police and minority youths in poor suburbs.

Macron's critics on the right have called him too soft on security. Polls suggest he could face far-right leader Marine Le Pen, who has made fighting Islamic extremism central to her campaign, in the May 7 presidential runoff.

———

8:20 a.m.

With just 52 days left before French voters choose their president, the man leading polls is only now releasing his campaign platform.

Until now, Emmanuel Macron has risen to popularity largely based on what he is not - he's neither left nor right, he has no party, and he's the only top contender not facing corruption investigations.

Macron lays out his platform Thursday on an upswing, as pressure mounts on conservative rival Francois Fillon, facing charges that he arranged taxpayer-funded jobs for his family that they never performed.

Denying wrongdoing, Fillon vowed Wednesday to pursue his candidacy even if he's charged, but is now struggling to keep his party from falling apart.

Polls suggest Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen will be the top two vote-getters in the April 23 first round and advance to the May 7.