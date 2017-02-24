The Latest: Airport in Malaysia attack safe, operator says

The Latest on Malaysia's investigation into the apparent assassination of the half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (all times local):

8:50 p.m.

The operator of the airport where North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's half brother was killed in a chemical attack last week says the facility is safe, though no decontamination has taken place.

Malaysia Airports said in a statement issued Friday that there have been "no anomalies on the medical cases" since the attack at the Kuala Lumpur's KLIA2 terminal, where Kim Jong Nam was attacked Feb. 13. It says the customer service workers who attended to Kim and the cleaning staff are in good health.

The airport operator described its standard cleaning process, including regular floor scrubbing by ride-on machines and daily toilet washing.

It says, "The ministry of health has advised that the public need not worry" because anyone exposed would have shown symptoms within 18 hours of exposure.

Police said Friday the airport would be decontaminated. Malaysia Airports said it welcomed police efforts to further ensure safety.

8:15 p.m.

An official with Malaysia's atomic energy board says cleaning up chemical weapons is not its job, after police said they were arranging for the agency to decontaminate the airport where the half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was killed in a chemical attack last week.

Malaysian Inspector-General of Police Khalid Abu Bakar said Friday that police were arranging for the atomic energy agency to decontaminate the airport where Kim Jong Nam was attacked with a toxin authorities have identified as VX nerve agent.

Director-General Hamrah Mohamad Ali of the Atomic Energy Licensing Board told The Associated Press in a text message that his office received a police request for technical assistance, but that VX doesn't come under his jurisdiction because it's not radioactive.

Police did not immediately return messages seeking comment.