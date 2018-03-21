The Latest: Aide says Peru's president offers resignation

The Latest on political turmoil in Peru (all times local):

2:08 p.m.

A presidential aide said that President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski has offered his resignation to Peru's congress ahead of a scheduled vote on whether to impeach the former Wall Street investor on corruption charges.

The aide spoke on condition of anonymity because the president was in the process of recording televised remarks to announce his decision.

If congress accepts the resignation, power would transfer to Vice President Martin Vizcarra, who is serving as Peru's ambassador to Canada.

———

1:24 p.m.

With Peru's presidency in limbo, all eyes are on Canada.

That's where Vice President Martin Vizcarra, who is currently serving as Peru's ambassador to Canada, has been lying low as the political drama has entered into overdrive.

Vizcarra said that he wouldn't accept the presidency if Kuczynski was removed during a failed impeachment attempt in December. But he's remained silent this time around as pressure on the president to resign has gained momentum among some previously unconditional allies.

An employee at the embassy reached by phone told The Associated Press that Vizcarra had left Ottawa for another Canadian city to carry out his diplomatic duties.

———

12:41 p.m.

The head of Peru's police force has ordered officers to be on high alert as the nation's presidency hangs in the balance.

The order from police chief Gen. Richard Zubiate went into effect at midnight Wednesday and seemed intended to shore up stability. A police spokeswoman, Veronica Marquez, told The Associated Press that it is aimed at making sure criminals don't try to take advantage of political uncertainty.

The main opposition party, Popular Force, has called for demonstrations Thursday when congress is slated to vote on impeaching President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski.

Despite the upheaval, there has been little indication that Peruvians are willing to take to the streets to defend or force out their country's leader, which has been the case in other Latin American nations that have recently seen political chaos at the top.

———

11:50 a.m.

Lawmakers from across Peru's political spectrum have agreed to investigate five allies of President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski who appear in videos discussing state contracts as payback for blocking the leader's impeachment.

Congressional President Luis Galarreta made the announcement Wednesday after a closed-door meeting spurred by a deepening political crisis.

He said lawmakers would also probe Prime Minister Mercedes Araoz, who has defended Kuczynski against claims that he had a hand in attempts to bribe an opposition lawmaker.

Pressure is building on Kuczynski to resign after the four secretly-shot videos came to light Tuesday.