The Latest: Peru president vows to attack corruption

The Latest on Peru's political crisis (all times local):

1:30 p.m.

Peru's new president is calling for reconciliation and vowing to redouble the fight against corruption as he makes his first address to the nation moments after being sworn in.

Martin Vizcarra says he "won't spare any efforts in the fight against corruption."

The 15-minute speech Friday was short on specifics. Other than vowing to form a completely new cabinet, Vizcarra gave little insight into the policies he will pursue.

Also notably absent was any mention of the Summit of the Americas, which is expected to begin in three weeks with the presence of U.S. President Donald Trump and other regional leaders.

But he received warm applause from lawmakers weary of the months-long effort to oust Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, whose resignation was approved just a few hours earlier.

———

1:10 p.m.

Martin Vizcarra has been sworn in as Peru's president, taking over from his predecessor, Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, who has resigned over corruption allegations.

Vizcarra took the oath of office shortly after 1 p.m. and was given the presidential sash by congressional president Luis Galarreta.

He was greeted with applause and stood with lawmakers for a military rendition of Peru's national anthem.

———

12:00 p.m.

Peruvian Vice President Martin Vizcarra has left his home in a leafy suburb of Lima and is headed toward congress, where he will be sworn in as president following the resignation of Pedro Pablo Kuczynski.

Vizcarra is a former governor who had been serving as ambassador to Canada.

He waved at journalists Friday as he left his modest apartment in Lima's San Isidro district along with his wife and daughters, and boarded a black car with tinted windows.

———

11:15 a.m.

Peru's congress has voted overwhelmingly to accept President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski's resignation.

By a vote of 105-12, lawmakers approved the resolution in a special session Friday.

The vote paves the way for Vice President Martin Vizcarra to be sworn in as his replacement later in a few hours.

———

8:45 a.m.

Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski is threatening to withdraw his resignation offer because the proposed congressional resolution accepting it accuses him of "betraying the fatherland."

Kuczynski says in a tweet that the proposed language is "unacceptable," and if lawmakers press forward with the wording he would reverse his decision to quit, forcing congress to go forward with plans to try and impeach him.

Friday's last-minute hitch comes as congress prepares to accept Kuczynksi*s resignation offer and swear in Vice President Martin Vizcarra as his replacement.