The Latest: Police secure Rome as EU leaders arrive

The Latest on the upcoming European Union summit (all times local):

1:45 p.m.

Italian police are securing Rome a day before a European Union summit to highlight the 60th anniversary of the bloc's foundation.

Police dinghies are patrolling the Tiber River, inspecting the undersides of bridges which EU leaders will travel across.

Security arrangements for the summit atop the Capitoline Hill already called for increased vigilance. But concerns were heightened after the attack in London. Some of the leaders from 27 EU nations started arriving in Rome on Thursday night. Pope Francis will meet with them at the Vatican on Friday evening.

About 5,000 police, including bomb-sniffing dog units, are being deployed. They are preparing for possible violence by anarchists or other protesters in marches planned for Saturday in Rome.

———

1:15 p.m.

Poland's prime minister will sign the declaration from the weekend's European Union summit, saying it's a compromise acceptable to all.

The declaration from the EU's 60th anniversary summit in Rome is intended to show the group's unity and strength just days before Britain triggers a procedure to leave the 28-nation bloc.

Prime Minister Beata Szydlo, who heads a nationalist government critical of the EU, had been threatening that she wouldn't endorse the declaration. She had been concerned that the document would fail to address issues of prime concern for Warsaw, like EU unity, a common market equal to all, defense cooperation with NATO and strengthening of national parliaments.

Before leaving for the summit, Szydlo said that the text addresses them all and can be signed as a "compromise acceptable to all."

———

1 p.m.

Hurt by Britain's planned exit, European Union leaders are making a pilgrimage to Rome this weekend with the hope that a visit to the cradle of their project of unity can somehow rekindle the vigor of youth.

Saturday marks the 60th anniversary of the signature of their bond, which started with six founding nations but steadily grew to 28. But the biggest setback in the EU's history looms next week when Britain officially triggers exit negotiations.

"Ever closer union" — long the EU's mantra — pointed toward a seamless continent and an economic and political juggernaut. Now others, besides Britain, are looking for more of a "living apart together" relationship.

The climax of Saturday's ceremonies will be the adoption of a Rome Declaration, a blueprint for the way ahead.