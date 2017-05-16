The Latest: France's new president meets UN chief

The Latest on France's new president (all times local):

9:45 p.m.

On his second full day in office, French President Emmanuel Macron has met with the U.N. secretary-general for talks on global issues such as peace and security.

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres tweeted after the Tuesday meeting that the two "discussed peace and security #globalgloals and human rights."

Guterres said: "I look forward to working together on these pressing issues."

Neither commented publicly after the meeting at the close of another busy day for the new French leader.

Macron traveled to Berlin on Monday to visit German Chancellor Angela Merkel after naming his prime minister, Edouard Philippe. He is to meet with European Council president Donald Tusk on Wednesday before announcing the new French government.

The Cabinet announcement was pushed back a day so the financial assets of candidates could be reviewed for possible conflicts of interest.

———

2:45 p.m.

French President Emmanuel Macron's office is delaying the announcement of the new government while authorities check the tax records and backgrounds of potential ministers.

Macron's staff had initially said the government would be named late Tuesday but the presidential palace now says in a statement the announcement will come Wednesday afternoon.

The statement says Macron and his newly named Prime Minister Edouard Philippe want to take the time to verify tax records and possible conflicts of interest.

Macron campaigned on promises of cleaning up French politics, and says he will require ministers to sign a commitment to "integrity and morality."

———

1 p.m.

Pope Francis has sent new French President Emmanuel Macron his congratulations and a few words of encouragement.

The pope's telegram urged Macron to "always take care to build a more just and more fraternal society, with respect to differences and attention to people who are in situations of precariousness or exclusion."

The pope cited France's "rich diversity of moral traditions and its spiritual heritage marked also by Christian traditions."

And he asked Macron also to "contribute to the cooperation and solidarity among nations," and to continue to promote "in Europe and in the world the search for peace and common good, the respect of life and the defense of dignity of each person."

———

9:35 a.m.

France's new president is hosting the International Olympic Committee to try to boost Paris' bid to beat out Los Angeles in the heated race for the 2024 Games.

Emmanuel Macron's support for the Paris bid is seen as symbolically important, and his decision to meet Tuesday with the visiting IOC delegation was one of his first moves since taking office Sunday.

IOC inspectors are visiting potential venues in Paris this week ahead of the September decision on who will host the 2024 Olympics.

Macron is also working Tuesday to form a government after naming low-profile, center-right Edouard Philippe as prime minister.

It's a delicate balancing act, as Macron tries to redesign French politics by borrowing ministers from left and right and new faces.