The Latest: Portugal officials seek reason for tree's fall

The Latest on the fallen tree on Portuguese island of Madeira (all times local):

6:15 p.m.

Portugal's president says he will travel to the island where a falling tree killed 12 people and injured dozens more at a popular religious festival.

In a message posted on the president's official website, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa expressed his condolences for the victims of the accident on the island of Madeira.

Regional authorities said they are investigating what caused the large tree to come crashing down on Tuesday at the Nossa Senhora do Monte festival outside Madeira's capital, Funchal.

De Sousa said: "I will go to Funchal today to learn more about what has happened, and, of course, to bring words of encouragement and comfort to those who have lost their loved ones."

Local media reported that the downed tree was an oak over 200 years old.

———

5:40 p.m.

A regional health official on the Portuguese island of Madeira says 10 of the 12 people killed when a large tree crashed down at a religious festival died at the scene.

Regional health chief Pedro Ramos said a child also died while being transported to a hospital and a woman died at the hospital.

Ramos says seven of the 52 people hurt in in the accident near the island capital of Funchal had serious injuries.

Local media reported that the downed tree was an oak over 200 years old.

Miguel Albuquerque, the head of the regional government of Madeira, declared three days of mourning for the victims.

———

4:40 p.m.

Portuguese authorities say the tree that fell during a popular religious festival on the island of Madeira killed at least 12 people.

Government official Pedro Ramos said 52 others were injured in the accident Tuesday near the island capital of Funchal.

The tree fell while a large crowd was gathered as part of a traditional religious festival. The Nossa Senhora do Monte festival is the island's biggest annual festivity.

Held Aug. 14-15, it draws large crowds to a church on the outskirts of Funchal.

———

4:20 p.m.

Portugal's prime minister has expressed his condolences for the victims of a falling tree on the island of Madeira.

Portuguese media were giving different death tolls. RTP public television reported that up to 11 people have died and 35 injured when the tree fell during an annual religious festival near the city of Funchal. TSF radio says there are two fatalities and 10 injured.

Prime Minister Antonio Costa tweeted that "I express my condolences for the victims of the accident in Madeira."

He added that his "thoughts are with the family and friends of the victims."

Costa said that the central government has made contact with local authorities on the island to offer its support. He said that "the government has provided medical support given the high number of victims."

———

2:10 p.m.

Portuguese media has reported that several people have died when they were crushed by a falling tree on the island of Madeira.

RTP public television has shown images of emergency workers gathered under a group of tall trees near Funchal on the Atlantic island.

Portuguese media are giving different death counts. RTP says 10 people have perished, while TSF radio says there are two fatalities.

The tree apparently fell while a large crowd was gathered as part of a traditional religious festival.