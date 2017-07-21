The Latest: Quake causes minor injuries in Turkey

The Latest on an earthquake that struck Turkey's Aegean coast and nearby Greek islands (all times local):

———

10:30 a.m.

A local official says about 70 people were treated in hospitals in the Turkish resort of Bodrum for minor injuries after a powerful 6.5 magnitude earthquake sent people rushing to the streets.

Bodrum's district governor Bekir Yilmaz says Friday that most injuries were sustained while people were fleeing their homes in panic, according to private Dogan news agency. There were no fatalities in Turkey.

Speaking in Bodrum, the head of Turkey's disaster and emergency authority says tourists could continue their holidays. Mehmet Halis Biden said, "We expect life in our tourism town to go back to normal in a speedy way," as quoted by Turkey's official Anadolu news agency.

Dogan news agency reported some tourists leaving Bodrum on the first morning flights. One local tourist said he chose to leave because people were not allowed in their hotel rooms.

———

9:00 a.m.

Greek authorities say two tourists killed in an overnight earthquake on the island of Kos are from Turkey and Sweden.

Fire Service rescue chief Stephanos Kolokouris told state television that the two men had been identified but gave no further details.

He said one of the five people seriously injured had been identified as being Greek.

The two tourists died after a wall collapsed onto a bar in the Old Town of the island's main port, he said. The 6.5-magnitude quake struck about 1:30 a.m. Friday.