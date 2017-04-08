The Latest: Reports: Airstrike by US-led coalition kills 13

The Latest on Syria (all times local):

3 p.m.

Syrian activists and state media say an airstrike by the U.S.-led coalition on a northern village held by the Islamic State group has killed at least 13 civilians, including children.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says 15 people including four children were killed in Saturday's airstrike on the village of Hneida.

The village is in the northern province of Raqqa where U.S.-backed Syrian fighters have been on the offensive against IS under the cover of U.S.-led coalition airstrikes.

Syrian state TV said the airstrike killed 13 including children.

The Sound and Picture activist group that tracks atrocities by IS said the airstrike hit an Internet cafe.

The attack comes at a time of increasing reports of civilian deaths in airstrikes by the U.S.-led coalition in northern Syria.

———

2:45 p.m.

About 100 protesters gathered outside the U.S. Embassy in the Turkish capital of Ankara to protest Friday's U.S. missile strike on a Syrian air base.

Utku Reyhan, the general secretary of nationalist Patriotic Party that organized the Saturday protest, criticized the U.S. missile strike against Shayrat air base. "There is no solution from America, all that comes from America is chaos and blood," he said. "We should focus on solving the Syrian issue with the Syrian administration and our other neighbors Iraq and Iran."

He called for the continuation of the peace talks in Kazakhstan, which were organized by Russia and Turkey.

Protesters chanted "Murderer U.S., get out of Syria" and held banners that read "Murderer U.S., get out of the Middle East."

———

1:30 p.m.

Turkey's foreign minister says Ankara sees the U.S. intervention in Syria as appropriate but not enough.

Mevlut Cavusoglu, speaking in the southern city of Antalya on Saturday, said if the U.S. intervention is limited only to a missile attack on a Syrian air base then it is a "cosmetic intervention" unless it removes President Bashar Assad from power.

Cavusoglu, whose country is a strong backer of the Syrian opposition, said the most ideal process will be a political solution that leads to a transitional government accepted by all Syrians as soon as possible. He said that for that "this oppressive Assad needs to go."

Cavusoglu said after the transitional government takes over, it will be followed with elections in which Syrians in the country and abroad can vote.

———

12:50 p.m.

Iranian president Hassan Rouhani is calling for the formation of an international fact-finding committee to investigate the chemical weapons attack in a northern Syrian town that killed at least 87 people.

State television reported Rouhani's statement Monday, quoting him as insisting that the committee "must not be heading by Americans" and must be impartial.

Rouhani said that "neutral countries should come and assess to make it clear where the chemical weapons came from."

Iran is a strong allay of Syrian President Bashara Assad, who has insisted that his forces have never used to chemical weapons.

———

11:50 a.m.

Syrian opposition activists say warplanes have struck a northern town where a chemical attack killed scores of people earlier this week killing one person and wounding another.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Saturday's airstrike on the eastern side of Khan Sheikhoun killed a woman, marking the first death in the town since Tuesday's chemical attack that killed 87.

The Local Coordination Committees, another monitoring group, said the airstrike was carried out by Russian warplane. It said the woman killed had fled to the town from her hometown of Latameh in central Syria.

The chemical attack on Khan Sheikhoun on Tuesday triggered a U.S. missile attack two days later that struck a Syrian air base in central Syria killing nine people.

———

11:25 a.m.

The official Saudi Press Agency is reporting that U.S. President Donald Trump has spoken by telephone with King Salman about the U.S. missile strike on Syria.

The news agency reports that during the Friday phone call, the Saudi monarch congratulated Trump for his "courageous decision."

Saudi Arabia says the missile launch by Trump was the right response to "the crimes of this regime to its people in light of the failure of the international community to stop it."

The kingdom is among the most vehement opponents of Syrian President Bashar Assad and supports Sunni rebel groups fighting to oust him. The Sunni rulers of Saudi Arabia are in a power struggle for regional dominance with Iran's Shiite government and view Tehran's support of Assad as a threat to the region.