The Latest: 4 still seriously wounded after Stockholm attack

The Latest on the attack on shoppers in Stockholm that left four people dead Friday and 15 wounded (all times local):

12:25 p.m.

The Stockholm county that keeps track of those hospitalized by the truck attack says of the 15 injured, 10 remain in three hospitals in the city, including one child.

Spokesman Patrik Soderberg says in a statement that four of the 10 are considered to be "seriously" injured and the remaining six, including the child, are slightly injured.

Soderberg said Sunday that "an important task" for caregivers is to continue giving "long-term psychological support to those who need it" after the attack that killed four people Friday.

Swedish police have arrested a 39-year-old man from Uzbekistan whom they believe drove the stolen trick into shoppers in Stockholm.

———

11:50 a.m.

Belgium's foreign minister says on Twitter that a Belgian woman is among the four people killed in Stockholm on Friday by a man who rammed a stolen truck into downtown shoppers.

Minister Didier Reyders says "we have unfortunately have a lost a compatriot in the Stockholm attack."

The Belgian news agency Belga, quoting Reyders, says the woman had been reported missing and was first identified via her identity papers and later by DNA testing.

The Swedish police say three of the four truck attack victims have been identified but none have been named. Fifteen other people were wounded in the attack, including an 83-year-old Romanian woman who was begging on the popular shopping street.

———

11:40 a.m.

One of the victims of Stockholm's truck attack, an 83-year-old Romanian woman who was begging on the city's pedestrian Drottninggatan street says she was "surprised" that by-passers helped her.

Papusa Ciuraru, whose foot was crushed by a boulder displaced by the speeding truck, told the Expressen daily "I thought everyone would run past me and save themselves."

Ciuraru, speaking from her bed at the Saint Goran hospital in Stockholm, said she "thought a war was going on" because "people around me were screaming."

The lion-shaped boulders on Drottninggatan are meant as roadblocks and have been put up in several European capitals after another truck attack last year killed 12 people at a Christmas market in Berlin.

Ciuraru, who expects to be released Monday from the hospital, said she "tried to get up and run but got a huge rock over my leg."

———

11 a.m.

The Swedish TT news agency says Stockholm city officials are planning to move thousands of flowers at a makeshift memorial to a nearby square after an aluminum fence outside the department store threatened to collapse.

The fence was put up to keep people away from the broken glass and twisted metal at the attack site, and to allow forensic experts and police to gather evidence.

Four people died Friday and 15 others were wounded when an attacker rammed a stolen beer truck into shoppers in downtown Stockholm. Swedish police have arrested a 39-year-old native of Uzbekistan as the main suspect in the attack.

———

9 a.m.

The Swedish department store that was rammed by a stolen beer truck, leaving four people dead and 15 injured in Stockholm, says it regrets an announcement that it would reopen two days after the deadly attack to sell damaged goods at a "reduced price."

The Ahlens department store apologized "for a bad decision" in a statement on its Facebook page. It said its motivation "was born out of the idea of standing up for transparency and not allowing evil forces take control of our lives."

The store said it would reopen Monday "without any damaged goods."

A fire broke out Friday afternoon at the store after the truck smashed into its entrance on Stockholm's pedestrian Drottninggatan street. It was quickly put out.

———

8 a.m.

Swedish media are reporting overnight police raids to bring people in for questioning as authorities investigate the deadliest attack in Stockholm in years.

Swedish police have arrested a 39-year-old native of Uzbekistan and say they believe he deliberately drove a stolen beer truck Friday into shoppers in Stockholm, killing four people and wounding 15.

Sweden's SAPO security police said Sunday it was working to find "any abettor or network involved in the attack."

———

