The Latest: Swedish court papers name truck attack suspect

The Latest on the deadly truck crash attack against Swedish shoppers in Stockholm (all times local):

5:25 p.m.

Swedish court documents have confirmed the name of a 39-year-old Uzbek man being held in the truck attack in Stockholm as Rakhmat Akilov.

The Stockholm District Court says it has received a detention order in a case "regarding the incident at Drottninggatan in Stockholm" that occurred on April 7.

Akilov is suspected of killing four people and wounding 15 by crashing a stolen beer truck Friday into shoppers on pedestrian Drottninggatan street in downtown Stockholm.

Police have not confirmed his identity but say they are holding a 39-year-old Uzbek man on suspicion of driving the truck.

Court papers showed that Akilov, whose application for Swedish residency was turned down last year, is suspected of crimes against national security and terrorism. The court said it will decide Tuesday on his detention.

——

12:50 p.m.

Swedes have observed a minute of silence during an official day of mourning to honor the four people killed and 15 wounded in a truck attack last week on shoppers in Stockholm.

Prime Minister Stefan Lofven told a crowd outside Stockholm City Hall on Monday that "the whole of Sweden" sympathized with the families and friends of the victims, thanking the police and other officials for their courage "from the bottom of my heart."

He said the countries of the four victims — two Swedes, a British man and a Belgian woman — had suffered "horrendous acts of terrorism, but we have also seen the strength and determination and power of our democratic societies."

"We will never surrender to terror. We will get through this together," Lofven said.

———

12:40 p.m.

Police working on the Stockholm truck attack on shoppers have arrested a 39-year-old man from Uzbekistan whose residency application was rejected last year.

He is being held on suspicion of terrorist offenses and police said was known for having been sympathetic to extremist organizations.

A second person has also been arrested in the case but police have given no details about him. Four others questioned about the attack have been released, police said Monday.

Stockholm regional police commander Jan Evensson said suspicions against the Uzbek suspect "had grown stronger and we are pretty sure we've got the right man."

Evensson told Swedish SVT television "he will sit behind bars for the rest of his life,"