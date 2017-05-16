The Latest: Syria UN-mediated peace talks underway in Geneva

The Latest on the conflict in Syria (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

Syrian rebels and government officials are meeting separately with the U.N. envoy as peace talks on the war-torn Mideast country got underway in Geneva.

The meetings on Tuesday are the sixth round of the talks brokered by U.N. Special Envoy Staffan de Mistura.

However, the gathering in the Swiss city has been overshadowed by U.S. State Department accusations that the Syrian government built a crematorium in one of its most notorious prisons to cover up dozens of daily executions there.

Monitoring groups, which have noted the mass executions, have not verified the crematorium allegation.

In Geneva, Syria's U.N. Ambassador Bashar Jaafari held a very brief meeting with de Mistura on Tuesday and left without speaking to the media. Opposition representatives are expected to meet with de Mistura later in the day.

2:15 p.m.

Syrian rebels and government officials have begun their meetings with a U.N. mediator in Geneva to open the sixth round of talks in the last year to wind down the war in Syria. The separate meetings with U.N. Special Envoy Staffan De Mistura are taking place in the shadow of accusations made by the U.S. State Department one day earlier that the that the Syrian government has built a crematorium in one of its most notorious prisons to cover up a routine of dozens of executions daily.

2:15 p.m.

Syria's government says it "categorically" denies U.S. accusations of mass killings at a prison, including executions of political opponents, and burning the victims in a crematorium to hide the evidence.

The Foreign Ministry in Damascus describes the U.S. State Department accusations as "a new Hollywood plot" and "lies" that are being used to justify U.S. "aggression and intervention."

The statement was released on Tuesday.

Western monitors and watchdog groups say they have accumulated evidence of mass killings in Syrian government prisons. However, there hasn't been any substantiated allegation so far of the use of a crematorium

On Monday, the State Department said it believes about 50 detainees are being hanged each day at the Saydnaya military prison, which is located about a 45 minutes' drive north of the capital, Damascus.