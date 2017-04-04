The Latest: Weapons watchdog looking into Syria attack

The Latest on the suspected chemical attack in Syria's northern Idlib province (all times local):

4 p.m.

The international chemical weapons watchdog says it is gathering and analyzing information about a suspected chemical attack in northern Syria's Idlib province.

A Syrian opposition monitoring group says that Tuesday's suspected chemical attack in the town of Khan Sheikhoun killed 58 people, including 11 children, and warned the toll is likely to rise.

The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons says its Fact Finding Mission "is in the process of gathering and analyzing information from all available sources."

The mission will report its findings to the OPCW's executive council. Syria joined the organization in 2013.

The organization, which won the 2013 Nobel Peace Prize for its chemical disarmament efforts, says it "strongly condemns the use of chemical weapons by anyone, anywhere and under any circumstances."

———

3:45 p.m.

The European Union's top diplomat says Syrian President Bashar Assad's government must assume its responsibilities following reports of a suspected chemical attacks in northern Syria that killed dozens of people.

EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said on Tuesday that "the news is awful" and that Assad's government "has the primary responsibility of protecting its people and not attacking its people."

She said the attack in a town in Idlib province "is a dramatic reminder of the fact that the first priority is, as in any conflict, stopping the fighting."

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group put the death toll from the gas attack at 58, saying there were 11 children among the dead.

———

2:35 p.m.

Syrian opposition activists say an airstrike has hit a small field hospital in a town in northern Syria where a suspected chemical weapons attack took place earlier in the day.

The head of the opposition's civil defense force in Khan Sheikhoun, in Idlib provice, says the hospital was struck hours after the alleged gas attack that killed dozens of people.

The man who goes by the name of Abu Hamdu says the medical point has been leveled and five rescue vehicles were damaged. It wasn't clear if anyone was killed.

He says warplanes "targeted us after the attack."

———

12:45 p.m.

A Syrian opposition monitoring group has raised the death toll in a suspected chemical attack in northern Idlib province to 58.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says the dead include 11 children and says the toll is likely to climb further because of the large number of injured.

Syrian opposition activists have described Tuesday's attack in the town of Khan Sheikhoun as among the worst poison gas attacks in the country's six-year civil war.

The activists had no details on what agent could have been used in the assault. They claimed the attack was caused by an airstrike carried out either by the Syrian government or Russian warplanes.

There was no immediate comment by Syrian or Russian officials or any international agency on the attack