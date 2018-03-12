The Latest: Syrian rebel group agrees to evacuate wounded

The Latest on the developments in Syria (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

The largest rebel group in Syria's eastern Ghouta region, just outside the capital of Damascus, says it has agreed with Russian forces to have wounded people evacuated from the enclave.

The Army of Islam said in a statement on Monday that the agreement with the Russians was reached through the United Nations.

It says the wounded will be evacuated in stages but makes no mention if they are rebel fighters or civilians. The group also did not say when the evacuations would begin or where the wounded would be taken.

Eastern Ghouta has been under a ferocious government offensive since Feb. 18, leaving more than 1,000 civilians dead.

———

12:25 p.m.

Syrian TV says another group of civilians has left the rebel-held enclave of eastern Ghouta outside Damascus through a corridor established by the Syrian army

The state-run TV broadcast footage showing a small group of men, women and children it says left the town of Madyara on Monday. The town was captured by Syrian troops on Sunday.

Syrian government forces split eastern Ghouta in two amid rapid weekend advances, dealing a major setback to the rebels and threatening to exacerbate an already dire humanitarian situation at the doorstep of the country's capital.

The advances also cut off key towns of Douma and Harasta from the rest of the enclave, further squeezing the residents inside them.

The U.N. estimates nearly 400,000 civilians are living under a crippling siege in eastern Ghouta.