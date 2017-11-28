The Latest: Witness: 1 killed at Kenya opposition's memorial

NAIROBI, Kenya — Nov 28, 2017, 5:30 AM ET
Supporters in the stand attend the presidential inauguration at Kasarani stadium in Nairobi, Kenya, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017. Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta is being sworn in on Tuesday, ending a months-long election drama that saw the first vote nullified by the country's top court and the second boycotted by the opposition. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

The Latest on the inauguration of Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta (all times local):

1:30 p.m.

A witness says one person has been shot dead as Kenyan police try to block opposition supporters from holding a memorial for the dozens of people killed in recent months while protesting President Uhuru Kenyatta's re-election.

Kenyatta was being sworn in elsewhere in the capital, Nairobi, on Tuesday.

Human rights groups and others say nearly 100 people have been killed since the Aug. 8 election that was nullified by the Supreme Court following a challenge by opposition leader Raila Odinga, citing fraud. Some of them were killed in protests seeking electoral reforms ahead of the repeat election on Oct. 26.

———

12:50 p.m.

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta has been sworn into office for a second term in front of thousands gathered Tuesday in Kenya's largest stadium after a months-long election controversy.

Kenyatta was sworn in by the chief registrar of the Anne Amadi using a bible which had been used to swear in his father founding President Jomo Kenyatta at independence in 1963.

———

11:55 a.m.

President Uhuru Kenyatta arrived in stadium military truck with by protective glass shield and then greets cheering crowd from open podium.

———

11:15 a.m.

Thousands gathered Tuesday in Kenya's largest stadium for the swearing in of President Uhuru Kenyatta after a months-long election controversy.

The ceremony began amid heavy security in parts of the capital, Nairobi, following a call by the opposition for peaceful demonstrations in memory of dozens killed by police and militia while protesting Kenyatta's re-election.

Police used tear gas to push back Kenyatta supporters to prevent them from entering the 60,000-capacity Kasarani Stadium, even though four stands behind the VIP area were kept empty.

