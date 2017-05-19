The Latest: Top prosecutor accuses president of corruption

The Latest on Brazil's political crisis (all times local):

2:55 p.m.

Brazil's top prosecutor is accusing President Michel Temer of corruption and obstruction of justice.

That's according to an investigation released by the country's Supreme Court on Friday. Attorney General Rodrigo Janot's charges against the president represent an extraordinary escalation of a corruption probe that is upending politics and just about everything else in Latin America's largest nation.

The formal accusations are the latest revelations related to a secretly recorded audio that purportedly captured Temer endorsing the paying of hush money to an ex-lawmaker.

The audio first reported by Globo newspaper Wednesday night, and has been rocking the country since.