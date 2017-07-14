The Latest: Trump says he and Macron talked trade, military

The Latest on President Donald Trump's visit to Paris (all times local):

4 p.m.

President Donald Trump is thanking French President Emmanuel Macron (eh-mahn-yoo-EHL' mah-KROHN') for hosting him in Paris for the annual Bastille Day celebrations.

The president says on Twitter that they had "great conversations" on trade, the military and security.

Trump has departed France after attending the Bastille Day parade with Macron. He says in a statement released by the White House that France was instrumental in the U.S. winning its independence and the two countries are more united than ever.

Trump says they are working to destroy terrorist organizations and will work together to "eliminate their safe havens, end their financing, and eradicate their ideology."

Trump says, "America and France will never be defeated or divided."

——

1:30 p.m.

President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron (eh-mahn-yoo-EHL' mah-KROHN') shared another lengthy handshake during the Bastille Day celebration, reprising their famous white-knuckle handshake showdown in May.

Trump and Macron shook hands as Trump departed a military parade, and they continued clasping hands as they walked along the parade route. Trump patted Macron's hand and they jerked their hands back and forth in an arm wrestling motion.

Trump then shook hands with Macron's wife, Brigitte, as he continued to shake hands with the French president.

At a NATO summit in Brussels in May, Trump and Macron locked hands for so long that their knuckles started turning white.

Macron later called that handshake a "moment of truth" to show he's not a pushover.

———

1:15 p.m.

President Donald Trump says it was a "great honor" to represent the U.S. at the annual Bastille Day parade in Paris.

Trump says in a tweet that the military parade featuring U.S. and French troops was "magnificent." He congratulated French President Emmanuel Macron (eh-mahn-yoo-EHL' mah-KROHN').

This year's celebration of French pride also marked the 100th anniversary of America's entry into World War I. Trump was the guest of honor at Macron's invitation.

Trump and his wife, first lady Melania Trump, spent two days in Paris. They boarded Air Force One after the parade for the flight back to the United States.

———

11:20 a.m.

President Donald Trump is applauding as various French military units march by during the Bastille Day parade.

At one point, Trump saluted a combined group of American Army and Navy troops and Marines taking part in the annual event in Paris.

Trump's brief visit to Paris — he arrived Thursday morning — is intended to celebrate the French day of national pride and commemorate the 100th anniversary of America's entry into World War I.

Trump often boasts of his commitment to bolstering America's military. He watched enthusiastically from the parade stand as the French military showcased its tanks and fighter jets, including many U.S.-made planes.

———

10:25 a.m.

President Donald Trump is urging fellow Republicans to approve a health care plan in the Senate, declaring on Twitter it "must happen!"

Trump is tweeting shortly before his appearance at the annual Bastille Day parade in Paris. He says Republican senators are working hard to "get their failed ObamaCare replacement approved" and says he'll "be at my desk, pen in hand!"

The president says it's important for Republicans under Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to get a health care plan approved. And he's crediting Vice President Mike Pence for working to get GOP senators "to do what is right for the people."

Trump's pressure comes as a new health care plan released by Republican leaders faces opposition in the Senate.

———

10:15 a.m.

President Donald Trump has arrived in central Paris to participate in Bastille Day celebrations.

Trump and first lady Melania Trump were greeted at the Place de la Concorde by Brigitte Macron, the wife of French President Emmanuel Macron (eh-mahn-yoo-EHL' mah-KROHN').

Macron arrived minutes later after being delivered via an open-air, military vehicle and reviewing the troops. Macron invited Trump to be the guest of honor at Friday's celebration, which also commemorates the 100th anniversary of the U.S. entry into World War I.

Trump is scheduled to return to the U.S. after the military parade and fireworks display marking the storming of the Bastille during the French Revolution.

———

8:15 a.m.

French President Emmanuel Macron (eh-mahn-yoo-EHL' mah-KROHN') is positioning himself as the indispensable intermediary between Europe and Donald Trump.

Macron made a point of detailing both the long history of ties between France and America and the areas where he and Trump disagree as he hosted the U.S. president for a Bastille Day visit.

But Macron made clear it was in the spirit of bluntness between friends, even offering a conspiratorial wink during a joint news conference.

Trump's trip has included a gilded tour of one of France's most storied monuments and dinner at the Eiffel Tower. He'll be the guest of honor at Friday's Bastille Day military parade.