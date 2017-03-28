The Latest: Trump envoy holds talks on Mideast peace efforts

The Latest on the Arab Summit (all times local):

9:40 p.m.

President Donald Trump's envoy has met with the Palestinian leader, the foreign ministers of Qatar and Egypt, and the EU foreign policy chief to talk about reviving Israeli-Palestinian peace efforts.

Jason Greenblatt held the meetings on the sidelines of an Arab summit.

Palestinian Foreign Minister Riad Malki says Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Greenblatt met because "the American administration still needs certain clarifications."

Israeli settlement construction was likely a central issue.

Negotiations have been deadlocked for several years, in part over Israel's building on war-won lands sought for a Palestinian state. Abbas says he cannot negotiate while settlements grow.

Greenblatt tweeted after his meeting with the Qatari foreign minister that they "exchanged views on how to move peace efforts forward, combat terrorism and help the people of Gaza."

———

7:20 p.m.

Sudan's president, sought by the International Criminal Court on war crimes charges, has been welcomed in Jordan despite calls by human rights groups to deny him entry.

Omar al-Bashir is among 21 Arab leaders gathering for a summit.

The ICC charged him in 2009 and 2010 with genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes in connection with his government's campaign against insurgents in Sudan's Darfur region.

Al-Bashir was welcomed Tuesday by Jordan's King Abdullah II.

Jordan, an ICC member, has said Arab League member Sudan has a right to attend Wednesday's summit.

Adam Coogle of the international group Human Rights Watch says that "we're very concerned about the possibility of impunity" signaled by al-Bashir's visit.

Al-Bashir has traveled despite ICC arrest warrants, but is careful where he goes.