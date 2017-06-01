The Latest: Philippine police say robbery may be motive

The Latest on gunshots and explosions at a mall, casino and hotel complex in the Philippines (all times local):

5 a.m.

The Philippine national police chief says robbery may have been a motive in the attack on a hotel and casino complex near Manila's airport.

Gen. Ronald Dela Rosa says authorities have reviewed CCTV footage from the scene and the lone gunman "was not hurting anyone."

He said it seemed like the gunman was focused on the gambling table and stealing chips.

Dela Rosa said there was no immediate indication of terrorism. He said the gunman, who is still at large, would have shot all the people gambling if terror had been the motive.

———

4:30 a.m.

Gen. Ronald Dela Rosa said one gunman is believed to be behind the attack early Friday and is still at large.

Dela Rosa told reporters at the scene that the gunman stole gambling chips, shot an LED monitor and set ablaze gambling tables by pouring gasoline on them. But Dela Rosa says the assailant did not fire at people he met.

———

3:55 a.m.

President Donald Trump is offering the thoughts and prayers of the American people to those impacted by an attack at a tourist resort in the Philippines.

Trump said Thursday that "It is really very sad as to what's going on throughout the world with terror."

Speaking in the White House Rose Garden, Trump said he is "closely monitoring the situation" and will continue to provide updates.

Gunshots and explosions rang out early Friday at a mall, casino and hotel complex near Manila's international airport in the Philippine capital, sparking a security alarm amid an ongoing Muslim militant siege in the country's south.

Trump says, "Our thoughts and our prayers and with all of those affected."

———

2:52 a.m.

U.S. President Donald Trump is receiving updates from his national security team about developments following an attack on a tourist resort in the Philippines.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer tweeted that "@POTUS is aware of the situation in Manila and being provided updates by his national security team."

Witnesses say gunshots and explosions have been heard at a mall, casino and hotel complex near Manila's international airport in the Philippine capital.

No word yet on whether any Americans were in the area at the time of the early Friday morning attack there.

Spicer's tweet came as Trump prepared to announce his decision to withdraw from the Paris climate change accord.

———

2:34 a.m.

Philippine police rushed to the Resorts World Manila complex early Friday after gunshots rang out at the complex, where smoke began billowing from the upper floor of the building.

Philippine policemen have not given details about the incident but have begun cordoning off the area near the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.