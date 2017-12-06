The Latest: Israel minister encourages Trump to move embassy

The Latest on President Donald Trump's expected recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital on Wednesday (all times local):

11:10 a.m.

Israel's justice minister says she welcomes Trump's declaration on Jerusalem and encourages him to "move the embassy de facto" to Jerusalem.

Ayelet Shaked told The Associated Press on the sidelines of the Jerusalem Post's Diplomatic Conference on Wednesday that Trump has to go beyond the paperwork stage and not be intimidated by Arab threats of violence.

Shaked says: "I wouldn't be worried about this event or the other. If Arab leaders take steps to prevent unrest, there won't be any unrest."

She spoke ahead of a speech at the conference by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

President Trump is slated to make an announcement about recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital, which has garnered widespread condemnation from the Palestinians and the wider Arab world, later on Wednesday.

———

10:35 a.m.

Britain's foreign secretary is expressing concern about reports that U.S. President Donald Trump might recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Boris Johnson says: "Let's wait and see what the president says exactly, but we view the reports that we've heard with concern."

He told reporters at NATO headquarters in Brussels on Wednesday that Britain thinks "Jerusalem obviously should be part of the final settlement between the Israelis and the Palestinians — a negotiated settlement that we want to see."

Johnson added: "We have no plans ourselves to move our embassy."

———

10:30 a.m.

Pope Francis has spoken with the Palestinian leader about the U.S. decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital and is meeting with a Palestinian delegation of religious and academic leaders.

Vatican officials say Wednesday's meeting was organized well in advance by the Vatican's interreligious dialogue office, and that it was purely coincidental that it fell on the same day as the U.S. announcement, expected in the early afternoon in Washington.

The Vatican says Francis spoke by telephone on Tuesday with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas after President Donald Trump called Abbas to advise him of his decision. The call came at Abbas' initiative.

The Vatican has long sought an internationally guaranteed status for Jerusalem that safeguards its sacred character for Jews, Muslims and Christians.

———

9:40 a.m.

Turkey's prime minister says President Donald Trump's expected recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital will make the region's problems "unresolvable."

U.S. officials have told The Associated Press the announcement would come on Wednesday and would include instructions for the State Department to begin moving the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Prime Minister Binali Yildirim spoke about the possibility at a news conference with South Korean officials in Seoul.

Yildirim said it was vital for the Middle Eastern region and for global peace that Trump not make such an announcement.

Jerusalem is sacred to Christians, Jews and Muslims and is a contentious part of Israel-Palestinian negotiations.

The prime minister said a declaration could cause religious clashes and destroy efforts toward formation of a Palestinian state.

———

9:15 a.m.

President Donald Trump will recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital despite intense Arab, Muslim and European opposition to a move that would upend decades of U.S. policy and risk potentially violent protests.

U.S. officials say Trump will also instruct the State Department on Wednesday to begin the multi-year process of moving the American embassy from Tel Aviv to the holy city.

The officials said numerous logistical and security details, as well as site determination and construction, will need to be finalized first. Because of those issues, the embassy is not likely to move for at least 3 or 4 years, presuming there is no future change in U.S. policy.

The U.S. officials spoke to reporters on condition of anonymity Tuesday because they were not authorized to publicly preview Trump's announcement.