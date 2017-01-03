The Latest: UAE Warns Citizens on Turkey Travel After Attack

The Latest on the manhunt for the Istanbul nightclub attacker and the aftermath of the massacre (all times local):

10:50 a.m.

The United Arab Emirates has warned its citizens not to travel to Turkey following the attack on an Istanbul nightclub that killed 39 people.

The UAE's Foreign Ministry has issued a terse statement in Arabic to "postpone plans to travel to Turkey until further notice."

While no Emirati was killed in the attack, one Kuwaiti and seven Saudis were killed in the New Year's assault.

The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the attack at the Reina nightclub.

10:40 a.m.

Turkish media have run a "selfie video" of a man they say is the gunman who killed 39 people at an Istanbul nightclub.

The video broadcast on Turkish television Tuesday shows the alleged gunman filming himself at Taksim square. It wasn't immediately clear if it was filmed before or after the New Year's massacre at the Reina nightclub.

The Islamic State group claimed the attack. The gunman, who is still at large, hasn't been identified.

Several media reports said the man was believed to be from a Central Asian nation. Haber Turk newspaper said the man is thought to be a member of China's Muslim Uighur minority. It said he arrived in the Turkish city of Konya with his wife and two children. His family was detained, it said.