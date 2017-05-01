The Latest: Foes reject Maduro's call for new constitution

The latest on the political crisis in Venezuela (all times local):

7:25 p.m.

Venezuela's opposition is rejecting out of hand a call from President Nicolas Maduro for a citizens assembly to rewrite the constitution as a way out of the country's political stalemate.

National Assembly President Julio Borges calls the move a "giant fraud" and "trap" by Maduro and his allies to remain in power at any cost, denying Venezuelans the right to express their views at the ballot box. He is urging Venezuela's armed forces to step in to prevent the "coup" by Maduro from taking place.

Borges says that "what the Venezuelan people want isn't to change the constitution but to change Maduro through voting."

He made the comment at a Monday news conference in eastern Caracas, where anti-government protesters once again clashed with police earlier in the day.

Protests have been roiling Venezuela for a month, and Borges says more pressure is needed to restore democracy. He is urging a series of street actions, including a symbolic pot-banging protest Monday night when Maduro is expected to unveil details of his plan and a major demonstration Wednesday.

———

5:20 p.m.

Venezuela's embattled socialist president is calling for a citizens congress and a new constitution.

The move by President Nicolas Maduro comes amid an escalating political crisis in the economically embattled South American country.

Tens of thousands of protesters have taken to the streets nearly every day for a month demanding Maduro's ouster.

Maduro says a citizens assembly and new constitution are needed to restore peace in the country and stop his political opponents from what he claims is their intent to carry out a coup.