The Latest: Venezuela's Maduro says general strike failing

The Latest on Venezuela's political crisis and the opposition's general strike (all times local):

2 p.m.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is decrying a general strike by the opposition as a crude attempt to sabotage the embattled country's economy.

Maduro also is denouncing what he characterizes as an opposition attack outside the offices of VTV, Venezuela's state broadcaster.

Protesters and pro-government forces threw rocks at one another while national guardsmen launched tear gas and rubber bullets.

Maduro told supporters he'll press ahead with plans to rewrite the nation's constitution and said that hundreds of Venezuela's largest companies are functioning "at 100 percent" despite Thursday's strike.

But streets in opposition-friendly neighborhoods in eastern Caracas were almost entirely void of activity. Some businesses remained open in parts of the capital traditionally loyal to the ruling party but foot and vehicle traffic was significantly lower.