The Latest: Venezuela's Maduro interested in re-election

CARACAS, Venezuela — Jan 23, 2018, 2:55 PM ET
FILE - In this Aug. 4, 2017 file photo, Venezuela's Constitutional Assembly poses for an official photo after being sworn in, at the National Assembly in Caracas, Venezuela. On Jan. 23, 2018, the assembly ordered presidential elections by April 30. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos, File)

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro says he's interested in seeking re-election as the ruling socialist party seeks to consolidate its grip on power amid a devastating economic crisis.

Maduro's comments Tuesday came shortly after the pro-government constitutional assembly ordered elections be held by the end of April.

Maduro said it would be up to the ruling socialist party to nominate a candidate but that he would throw his hat in the ring should he garner the backing of the revolution.

While it was widely expected Maduro would seek another six-year term until now he hadn't directly expressed that desire publicly.

Polls show Venezuelans that overwhelmingly blame Maduro for widespread food shortages and triple-digit inflation. But his opponents are also struggling following the collapse of last year's protest movement and crackdown on dissent.

