Law partners in Odebrecht, Panama Papers scandals get bail

A court in Panama has ordered the release on bail of two partners at a law firm involved in last year's "Panama Papers" scandal set off by the leak of thousands of documents related to offshore accounts.

Jurgen Mossack and Ramon Fonseca Mora of the Mossack-Fonseca firm were arrested in February in connection with another scandal, involving bribes in multiple countries by the Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht.

The two are accused of money laundering for allegedly setting up offshore accounts for Odebrecht to move the bribes.

The court ordered their release Friday after bail was paid, but that does not prevent the legal case against them from moving forward.

Fonseca has claimed they are the victims of "scapegoating" to hide who accepted bribes from Odebrecht.