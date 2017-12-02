Lawyer says presidential hopeful to be deported to Egypt

An Egyptian presidential hopeful living in the United Arab Emirates was arrested at his home to be deported to Egypt, his lawyer said on Saturday.

Dina Adly, who represents ex-premier Ahmed Shafiq, made the announcement in a public Facebook post on Saturday. She said all lines of communication with him have been cut.

In a subsequent Facebook post later on Saturday, Adly urged the media against attributing any announcements to her citing the "interests" of her client and the "escalation of events." She didn't elaborate.

UAE's official news agency WAM quoted an unnamed official as saying that Shafiq left for Cairo and that his family was still in the UAE.

Officials at Cairo airport said security raised alert levels to the maximum in preparation for Shafiq's arrival. Media access is not allowed at the airport. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media.

It's not clear where Shafiq would be taken afterward.

Shafiq, a former air force general who briefly headed the government after longtime autocrat Hosni Mubarak was ousted in a 2011 uprising, announced last week he plans to run for president in 2018. He ran in Egypt's first free elections in 2012 and lost by a narrow margin to Islamist Mohammed Morsi before fleeing the country.

Egypt's general-turned-president Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi led the military ouster of Morsi was following mass protests against his one year rule which proved divisive.

A prominent rights lawyer, Khaled Ali, has also announced he will run in 2018 but has alleged harassment by the authorities.

El-Sissi has yet to officially declare his candidacy in the upcoming elections. He won a landslide victory in 2014 elections which international observers said fell short of standards for a free election.