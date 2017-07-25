Lawyers in Charlie Gard case to be back in UK court

Lawyers for the family of critically ill infant Charlie Gard and the hospital treating him were returning to court for a hearing Tuesday, a day after the baby's parents said they were dropping their long legal battle to get him experimental treatment.

The subject of Tuesday's hearing at the High Court in London was not immediately clear.

Attorneys representing the 11-month-old's parents and Great Ormond Street Hospital are scheduled to appear before Judge Nicholas Francis, who presided over the case revolving around the family's wish to seek medical treatment in the United States. The London children's hospital opposed that, saying it would not help and would cause Charlie suffering.

British and European courts sided with the hospital. Parents Chris Gard and Connie Yates abandoned their bid for the experimental treatment on Monday, saying that time had run out for Charlie.

Charlie suffers from mitochondrial depletion syndrome, a rare genetic disease, and cannot breathe unassisted. His parents accept that his condition has deteriorated to the point where the experimental treatment would not work.

The case drew international attention after Charlie's parents received support from Pope Francis, U.S. President Donald Trump and some members of the U.S. Congress.

U.S.-based pro-life activists flew to London to support Charlie's parents, and the case became a flashpoint for opposing views on health-care funding, medical intervention, the role of the state and the rights of the child.

Outside court on Monday, Chris Gard said the couple wanted to spend their final hours with their son.

"We are about to do the hardest thing that we will ever have to do, which is to let our beautiful little Charlie go," he said.