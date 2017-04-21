Lebanese PM criticizes Hezbollah press tour on Israel border

Lebanon's prime minister has paid a visit to south Lebanon, a day after Hezbollah organized a tour for journalists along the Lebanon-Israel border.

Prime Minister Saad Hariri criticized the media tour organized by Hezbollah during which armed militants from the group appeared in a U.N.-created border buffer zone meant to be free of Hezbollah presence, calling it "unacceptable in our opinion."

The Hezbollah tour, intended to show journalists defensive measures taken by Israel along the border in the past year, was also criticized by other opponents of the Iranian-backed group as a provocation and a violation of a 2006 U.N. Security Council resolution that created the buffer zone.

Hariri, on his visit Friday, met with United Nations peacekeepers stationed in the area and renewed Lebanon's commitment to international resolutions.