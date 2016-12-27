Lebanese Troops Detain 2 Suspects in Killing of Soldier

The Lebanese army says troops have stormed several homes and detained two people after a soldier was shot dead as part of an apparent dispute with a Lebanese clan.

The army said Tuesday that the homes stormed in the border village of al-Qasr were of people suspected of involvement in the death of Cpl. Ali Majid al-Qaq, who was gunned down while on vacation in Syria.

A claim of responsibility released Monday said al-Qaq was involved in killing a member of a major clan in eastern Lebanon.

The army said al-Qaq was shot dead while visiting the Damascus suburb of Sayida Zeinab, which is home to a major Shiite shrine. It has vowed to bring the perpetrators to justice.