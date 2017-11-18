Lebanon PM: Saudi trip was to consult on country's future

BEIRUT — Nov 18, 2017, 12:41 AM ET
Sergey Lavrov, Gibran BassilThe Associated Press
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, right, shakes hands with his Lebanese counterpart Gibran Bassil during their meting in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Nov. 17, 2017. Russia has spoken against foreign interference in Lebanese affairs following the surprise resignation of the nation’s prime minister. (Pool Photo via AP)

Lebanon's Prime Minister Saad Hariri says his stay in Saudi Arabia has been to consult with officials there on the future of Lebanon and its relations with its Arab neighbors.

He dismissed as "rumors" reports about his alleged detention in the kingdom.

Hariri's tweet on Friday came hours before he was expected in France two weeks after his surprise resignation in Saudi Arabia.

The office of French President Emmanuel Macron said Hariri was expected in Paris' presidential palace by midday Saturday. Macron said Hariri will be received "with the honors due a prime minister," even though he has announced his resignation, since Lebanon hasn't yet recognized it.

