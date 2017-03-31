2 ex-legislators arrested for money laundering in Guatemala

Two former congressmen and an ex-mayor have been arrested in Guatemala for allegedly using illicit funds to finance a political party.

The federal prosecutors' office said Friday the three face charges of illegal campaign financing, embezzlement and other charges.

The three allegedly used the illicitly obtained funds to finance a small opposition political party known by its acronym as "Lider" in 2015 elections.

Investigators estimate the ring laundered about $33 million through about 200 fictitious companies.

Ten other people have been arrested in the case.