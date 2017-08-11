London subway fire: 4 treated for smoke inhalation

LONDON — Aug 11, 2017, 5:49 AM ET
In this photo provided by Joe Bunting, commuters cover their mouths as smoke fills the carriage of a Bakerloo line train, near Oxford Circus in London, Friday, Aug. 11, 2017. One of the busiest stations on Londons subway system was evacuated Friday The Associated Press
In this photo provided by Joe Bunting, commuters cover their mouths as smoke fills the carriage of a Bakerloo line train, near Oxford Circus in London, Friday, Aug. 11, 2017. One of the busiest stations on London's subway system was evacuated Friday morning after a train carriage filled with smoke. London Fire Brigade said crews were investigating "smoke issuing at platform level" at Oxford Circus station. (Joe Bunting via AP)

A fire broke out on a London subway train Friday, leaving passengers choking on smoke and sparking the rush-hour evacuation of one of the busiest stations on the transit network.

Firefighters dealt with a small blaze aboard a Bakerloo Line train at Oxford Circus station, and paramedics treated four people for smoke inhalation, taking two of them to a hospital as a precaution, authorities said.

Passengers said staff ordered everyone to leave the station just before 9 a.m. (0800 GMT) as smoke billowed from a train.

Passenger Tom Singer tweeted a photograph of smoke filling a carriage and spilling onto a platform. Another photo posted by Joe Bunting showed passengers in a smoky subway car covering their mouths and noses.

Police said the cause "is not currently being treated as suspicious."