Here's a look at the Louvre Abu Dhabi by the numbers:

— 97,000 square meters (1,044,108 square feet): The total built-up area of the museum

— 6,400 square meters (68,890 square feet): The permanent gallery space of the museum

— Eight: The number of layers in its dome

— 180 meters (590 feet): The length of its dome

— 7,500 tons: The weight of its dome

— 7,850: The number of unique "stars" inside its dome

— 55: The number of buildings inside the museum's dome

— 3,900: The number of panels that make up the museum's buildings

— 17: The number of glass ceilings among the museum's ceilings

— 620: The number of artworks and artifacts on display

— 235: The number of pieces on display owned by the Louvre Abu Dhabi itself

— 12: The number of "gallery chapters" telling what the museum refers to as the world's "universal narrative"